Mamata Banerjee submits resignation as Bengal CM to Governor Dhankhar

All India Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee submitted her resignation as CM of West Bengal to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan on May 03.

However, Governor Dhankhar has requested her to continue till alternative arrangements are made.

Mamata Banerjee will take oath as Chief Minister of West Bengal on 5th May for the third time.