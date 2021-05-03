New Stage at Rome’s Colosseum Will Give Visitors a Gladiator's View

The Colosseum in Rome will be getting a new arena floor, allowing visitors to see the nearly 2,000-year-old structure from the point of view of the gladiators who once fought there.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
A new arena floor will be added to Rome's iconic Colosseum to give visitors an idea of how the ancient Italian structure looked..
ROME (AP) — A project to build a high-tech, lightweight stage inside the Roman Colosseum will allow visitors a central viewpoint..