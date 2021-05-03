New Stage at Rome’s Colosseum Will Give Visitors a Gladiator's View
The Colosseum in Rome will be getting a new arena floor, allowing visitors to see the nearly 2,000-year-old structure from the point of view of the gladiators who once fought there.

Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.