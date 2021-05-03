Sen. Mitt Romney Booed at Utah GOP Convention

Sen.

Mitt Romney Booed , at Utah GOP Convention.

The 2012 Republican presidential candidate received the dour greeting before more than 2,100 GOP delegates.

Sen.

Mitt Romney, (R-UT), has been consistently heckled by supporters of former President Donald Trump after he was the lone Republican senator to vote yes during Trump's impeachment trial.

I’m a man who says what he means, and you know I was not a fan of our last president’s character issues, Senator Mitt Romney, (R-UT), via NBC News.

Romney responded to the boos, stating "oh yeah, you can boo all you like, but I've been a Republican all my life.".

My dad was a governor of Michigan, my dad worked for Republican candidates that he believed in.

, Senator Mitt Romney, (R-UT), via NBC News.

I worked for Republicans across the country, and if you don't recall, I was the Republican nominee for President in 2012, Senator Mitt Romney, (R-UT), via NBC News.

Romney has consistently attempted to maintain space between himself and those who support Trump.

I express my mind as I believe is right and I follow my conscious as I believe is right, Senator Mitt Romney, (R-UT), via NBC News.

A motion to censure Romney was rejected by Utah Republicans at the convention