No kitten: Newborn kittens follow Israeli man wherever he goes

Adorable footage shows three newborn kittens following a man wherever he goes.

Ronen Shapira said the kittens’ mother cat had just given birth inside their factory so they always follow his colleague during lunch break in Ashdod, Israel.

"They love to play with us and all of them are sweet and charming.

We give them food and are like our pets," Shapira said of the clip from November 10, 2020.