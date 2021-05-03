Monday 5/3 Insider Buying Report: SXC, CTG

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, SunCoke Energy's Director, Ratta Ralph M.

Della Jr., made a $50,040 buy of SXC, purchasing 7,200 shares at a cost of $6.95 each.

SunCoke Energy is trading up about 9.3% on the day Monday.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Della Jr. in the past year.

And on Monday, Director Raj Rajgopal bought $49,950 worth of Computer Task Group, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $9.99 a piece.

This buy marks the first one filed by Rajgopal in the past twelve months.

Computer Task Group is trading up about 2.4% on the day Monday.