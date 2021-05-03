Greg Abel to succeed Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway

Warren Buffett announced that Greg Abel, the head of Berkshire Hathaway’s non-insurance business, will be his successor.
CNN’s Matt Egan reports.
The choice of Mr. Abel to eventually lead Berkshire Hathaway answers a question that had hovered over the firm for decades.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Vice Chairman Greg Abel will succeed billionaire Warren Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway CEO, according to a..