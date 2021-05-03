Air born: Woman gives birth on Delta flight from Utah to Hawaii

The flight was delayed for 4 hours and once they were in the air they had 3 hours to go before they landed.

Julia and her best friend were on a Delta flight from Utah to Hawaii.

Someone called for a doctor on the plane during this time.

A few moments later, Julia finds out that a woman had just given birth in the bathroom of the Delta flight.

The whole incident was surpassingly calm and quiet.

Julia and her best friend sat next to the grandparents of the baby so when they got up to go help they knew what happened.

The grandfather of the baby said it was a boy and he also mentioned that she did not know she was pregnant.

After the plane landed, medical professionals came onto the plane to help take the woman and her baby off of the plane for additional help.

This amazing "air born" moment was captured on April 30.