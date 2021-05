Prom season 2021 reimagined

UPON US... AND OVER THE NEXTCOUPLE OF MONTHS YOU'LL SEESNAP SHOTS OF TEENS IN TUXESAND ELABORATE GOWNS POPPING UPALL OVER SOCIAL MEDIA..

ANDWHILE THAT PART OF THE PROMREMAINS THE SAME..

THERE ARESOME BIG CHANGES WHEN IT COMESTO PARTY RULES..MASKS WILL BE A STAPLE ATPROMS...STUDENTS ATTENDING PROMS THATEXCEED 100 PEOPLE INDOORS OR200 PEOPLE OUTDOORS AREREQUIRED TO SHOW PROOF OF ACOMPLETED COVID VACCINE SERIESOR A NEGATIVE COVID TEST.AND STUDENTS CAN ONLY DANCEWITH THE PEOPLE WHO ARE SEATEDAT THEIR TABLE.

THEY CAN'TCONGREGATE.

ST.

JOSEPH'SCOLLIGATE INSTITUTE INTONAWANDA WILL HOST A SENIORPROM THIS SATURDAY.

7EYEWITNESS NEWS SENIORREPORTER EILEEN BUCKLEY TELLSUS HOW THE ALL-BOYS CATHOLICHIGH SCHOOL HAS RE- IMAGINTHE PROM FOR STUDENT}} (:20) (:26) (1:11) (1:38)ARE YOU EXCITED ABOUT PROM?I'M VERY EXCITED." "ARE YOUALL SET TO GO TO THE PROM?

IAM ALL SET TO GO TO THEPROM...YES." "VERYEXCITED...EVEN THOUGH IT LOOKSDIFFERENT ...I THINK IT'SSTILL GOING TO BE A BLAST."ST.

JOE'S HIGH SCHOOL SENIORSSAY THEY ARE THRILLED FOR THISSATURDAY'S PROM EVEN THOUGH ITWILL LOOK MUCH DIFFERENT THANPAST PROMS. IT WILL BE SEMI-FORMAL...AND OUTSIDE.

EILEEN."AND THIS IS THE AREA WHERETHE PROM WILL BE SET UP...THERE WILL BE ATENT...THERE'LL BE FOOD TRUCKSAND A MINI GOLF." JIMSPILLMAN.

"THE GOAL IS TO KEEPTHEM OUTSIDE...GET THEM SPREADOUT SO THEY'RE NOT BUNCHINGAROUND EACH OTHER THERE'S NOTGOING TO BE ANY FORMAL DANCING-- THERE ARE SOME REGULATIONSWITH THAT...BUT WE DECIDEDTHAT'S NOT GOING TO BE PART OFOUR EVENT." PRINCIPAL JIMSPILLMAN SAYS HE'S EXPECTING150 TO ATTEND.

SPILLMAN.

"WHATMADE THE DIFFERENCE IN BEINGABLE TO DO THIS I THINK JUSTTRYING TO GET CREATIVE -- ANDCOMING UP WITH SOLUTIONS...THERE'S ALWAYS WAYS -EVERYTHING BECAME MOREDIFFICULT THIS YEAR AND ITHINK THE ABILITY TO SOMETHINGOUTDOORS." DANCING WON'T BEALLOWED TO KEEP SAFEDISTANCING, BUT THERE WILL BEPHOTO BOOTHS.

DJ JEFFREY TOYIS WITH TOY BROTHERSENTERTAINMENT.

HE WILL BEPROVIDING THE PHOTO BOOTHS FORTHE ST.

JOE'S PROM.

TOY SAYSSINCE THE GOVERNOR ISSUED NEWGUIDELINES FOR PROMS...HERECEIVED A LOT OF REQUESTSFROM SCHOOLS.

JEFFREY TOY."HONESTLY, ABOUT TWO WEEKS AGOWE WERE GETTING A TON OFCANCELLATIONS PEOPLE WERE JUSTGIVING UP AND THEN IN A MATTERTWO TO THREE HOURS WELITERALLY GOT ABOUT 30 PHONECALLS OR EMAILS FROM ALLDIFFERENT SCHOOLS ALL AROUNDWESTERN NEW YORK SAYING HEYWE'RE GONG TO FIGURE THIS OUTWE'RE GOING TO MAKE IT HAPPENWHAT CAN YOU DO FOR US."} FORTHESE NARDIN ACADEMY HIGHSCHOOL SENIORS...THEIR PROM ISALREADY A HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY.LAST FRIDAY THEY GATHERED ATAQUA IN BUFFALO FOR THEIRSENIOR FORMAL.

COLLEENROBERTSON.

"THE GIRLS - THEYLOOKED GORGEOUS THEY WERE SOTHANKFUL THEY WEREGREATFUL...EVERY ONE JUST HADA REALLY NICE TIME SPENDINGTIME WITH THEIR FRIENDS." HIGHSCHOOL PRINCIPAL COLLEENROBERTSON SAYS ABOUT 99SENIORS ATTEND...AND BECAUSETHEY WERE UNDER CAPACITY ATTHE VENUE, NO COVID TESTING ORVACCINE PROOF WAS NEEDED.ROBERTSON.

"SO MANY OF THESTUDENTS WANTED JUST TO COMEWITH THEIR FRIENDS AND SHARE AMEAL WITH THEM SO WE HAD ABOUTTHREE TABLES OF JUST GIRLSTHAT WANTED TO COME -- ANDSOME OF OUR OTHER BROUGHTDATES." NOW ST.

JOE'S SENIORSTHEY'RE READY TO FOR PROMNIGHT FUN.

JOSEPH SODARO.

"I'MREALLY EXCITED BECAUSE I THINKWE HAVE AN OPPORTUNITY THATNOT A LOT OF OTHER HIGH SCHOOLKIDS HAVE." EILEEN BUCKLEY, 7EWN.GOOD NEWS FOR THOSE OF YOUPLANNING TO HIT THE MA