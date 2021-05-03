Man arrested after police officers injured at Manchester United protest

A 28-year-old man has been arrested after six police officers were injured in violent clashes during a protest by Manchester United fans ahead of a match against Liverpool.Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said one officer sustained a fractured eye socket and another a facial wound when bottles, cans and barriers were thrown at them at Old Trafford.
“Six police officers injured” and one arrest made from Man Utd fans’ protest
Daily Star
