Cost of corn products rising

THE BOARD HAS UNTIL 9-AMWEDNESDAY TO MAKE THEIRDECISION.CINCO DE MAYO IS JUST A FEW DAYSAWAY AND THERE IS SOME SAD NEWSFOR TORTILLA LOVERS.CORN TORTILLAS ARE COSTING MOREIN MEXICO... AND THAT PRICETREND COULD START TRICKLING OVERIN THE U-S SOON.

PEOPLE INMEXICO ARE PAYING ONE U-S DOLLARPER KILOGRAM OF CORN TORTILLAS.LAST YEAR... THE AVERAGE WASBETWEEN 50 AND 89 CENTS.TRADING EXPERTS TELL U-S-A TODAYALL CORN PRODUCTS... INCLUDINGTORTILLAS... COULD GET MOREEXPENSIVE HERE IN THE STATES INLATE SUM