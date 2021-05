Video: Officer, firefighter hit by car

For the first time we are getting a look at the moments leading up to an altercation with law enforcement that ended with a first responders being struck by a car.

GETTING A LOOK AT THE MOMENTSLEADING UP TO AN ALTERCATIONWITH LAW ENFORCEMENTTHAT ENDED WITH FIRST RESPONDERSGETTING HIT BY ACAR.THIS ALL STARTED LAST THURSDAYIN DELANO-- WHERE POLICE FOUND32YEAR OLD DUSTIN DRENNEN PASSEDOUT NEAR HIS CAR IN A WAL-MARTPARKING LOT.SURVEILLANCE FOOTAGE FROM THEAREA SHOWS POLICE AND A FIREFIGHTER GO UP TO THE CAR IN ANATTEMPT TO WAKE HIM UPDRENNAN REPORTEDLY WOKE UP,JUMPED INTO HIS CAR, AND THREWIT IN REVERSE AS HE TRIED TO GETAWAY.DURING THAT TIME-- HE HIT APOLICE OFFICER AND A FIREFIGHTER.THE FIRE FIGHTER TRIED TO HOLDON TO THE CAR AND WAS PULLEDTHROUGH THE PARKING LOT.POLICE SAY DRENNAN GOT AWAY--AND STARTED DRIVINGNORTH ON HIGHWAY 99.