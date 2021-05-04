Trolls World Tour Movie Clip - Trolls Just Want to Have Fun

Trolls World Tour Movie Clip - Trolls Just Want to Have Fun - The pop trolls greet the day.

- Plot synopsis: Poppy and Branch discover that there are six different troll tribes scattered over six different lands.

Each tribe is also devoted to six different kinds of music -- funk, country, techno, classical, pop and rock.

When rockers Queen Barb and King Thrash set out to destroy the other music, Poppy and Branch embark on a daring mission to unite the trolls and save the diverse melodies from becoming extinct.

Cast: Anna Kendrick, James Corden, Justin Timberlake, Kenan Thompson, Kunal Nayyar