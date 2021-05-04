MOTHERLY Movie (2021)

MOTHERLY Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Kate and her nine year old daughter Beth have moved into an old farmhouse outside of a small town.

Kate hopes this new beginning will shield her daughter from their horrible past: Her husband Brad was convicted of murdering a young girl, based largely on Kate’s testimony.

A mysterious couple invade their home demanding the truth in exchange for Beth’s safety: Kate has to confess that it was she, not her husband, who killed their daughter.

Directed by Craig David Wallace and stars Lora Burke, Tessa Kozma, Kristen MacCulloch, Nick Smyth, Colin Paradine, Angel Gallego, Laura Tremblay.