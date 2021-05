Kuwaith flight carrying oxygen cylinders, concentrators, ventilators arrives in India

A special flight from Kuwaith, carrying medical supplies, landed in India after country's medical system collapsed amid the devastating second wave of pandemic.

The medical supplies included 282 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators and ventilators.

Several countries including US, Dubai, Germany, France and Uzbekistan have extended their support to India to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.