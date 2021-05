EAM Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken

In their first in-person meeting in London on May 03, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the COVID-19 challenge, vaccine production capacity, supply chains amid the second wave of pandemic in India.

Meeting was held on sidelines of G7 foreign ministers' meeting.

Both ministers looked forward to a further conversation at the G7 plus Guests meeting starting from today.