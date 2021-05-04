COVID-19: Fifth consignment carrying 545 oxygen concentrators arrives from US

As India battles second wave of COVID-19, several countries came forward to provide aid.

The fifth in a series of consignments carrying 545 oxygen concentrators arrived from the United States on May 04, as part of COVID-19 assistance.

The United States Department of Defence has said that the final two flights of COVID-19 aid slated for India have been delayed due to maintenance issue and will reach at least until May 05.

"5th in a series of consignments carrying medical equipment arrives from the US.

This one carrying 545 oxygen concentrators.

Appreciate the support from the US," said Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs in a tweet.