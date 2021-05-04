The first lady will be joining members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) as they thank nurses for National Nurses Day at University Medical Center.
Jill Biden to join SEIU members in Las Vegas to thank nurses
WEBSITE *BEFORE GOING TO THE JOBFAIR.LOOKING AHEAD..FIRST LADY JILL BIDEN WILLBE VISITING LAS VEGAS WEDNESDAY.WHITE HOUSE OFFICIALS SAYBIDEN WILL JOIN SERVICEEMPLOYEES INTERNATIONAL UNION TOTHANK NURSES FOR NATIONAL NURSESDAY AT U-M-C.THE FIRST LADY WILL BEVISITING SALT LAKE CITY, ASWELL.