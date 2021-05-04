Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory Preview

It’s arrived the evolution of one of the most acclaimed bikes of all time by the public and critics: it is an Aprilia product and it bears a name that is respected by all sport riders and identified as a true thrill generator.

It is not a sport naked: it is the Tuono.

After making the RSV4, the best superbike of the new millennium, Aprilia shocked the hypernaked world with the astonishing Tuono V4, which has always been considered a point of reference in the category in terms of effectiveness and feeling in terms of sport street riding, as well as at-the-limit track riding.

Aprilia was the first to see the advantages of making a more minimalist version with a more raised ride, starting from a chassis architecture and engine born for racing, giving every generation of Tuono incomparable dynamic qualities.

The new Aprilia Tuono V4 is the heir to a motorcycling dynasty that has been voted one of the most adrenaline charged of all time and it now reaches incredible levels of performance and sophistication, thanks to the know-how Aprilia has acquired in years of victorious top level competition.