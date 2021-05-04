Elephant relaxes as she is cooled down by sibling holding hosepipe in India

An elephant was seen relaxing as its sibling sprayed them with a hosepipe in Tamil Nadu, southern India.
Footage from March 26 shows two elephants at a rejuvenation camp in Thekkampatti, one holding a hose and pipe and the other lying down.
Ramalakshmi, a temple elephant, is seen holding the hose which sprays water on her older sister, Kalyani, as they lie down.