Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Elephant relaxes as she is cooled down by sibling holding hosepipe in India

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:56s 0 shares 1 views
Elephant relaxes as she is cooled down by sibling holding hosepipe in India

An elephant was seen relaxing as its sibling sprayed them with a hosepipe in Tamil Nadu, southern India.

Footage from March 26 shows two elephants at a rejuvenation camp in Thekkampatti, one holding a hose and pipe and the other lying down.

Ramalakshmi, a temple elephant, is seen holding the hose which sprays water on her older sister, Kalyani, as they lie down.

