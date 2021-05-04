Mark Selby seals fourth world title with win over Shaun Murphy

Mark Selby clambered back to the snooker summit by sinking Shaun Murphy 18-15 to win his fourth world title at a raucous Crucible.Selby held off a stirring fightback from his opponent in the final session to join John Higgins as a four-time champion, punching the air after sinking the final black under immense pressure.The 37-year-old had endured a torrid time after winning his previous crown in 2017, crashing out in the first round as defending champion and surrendering his status as world number one after going over two and a half years without a British-based ranking title.But talk of the Leicester man’s demise proved premature as he chiselled his way back towards the top, culminating in a dazzling return to top form this fortnight, in which he lost just 11 frames over his first three matches.