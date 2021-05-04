Watch: Oxygen Express with 120 MT liquid medical oxygen arrives in Delhi

Durgapur-ICD Okhla Oxygen Express train carrying 6 tankers with 120 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen arrived at ICD Okhla in Delhi.

Tughlakabad chief yard master Shiv Kumar said, “120 ton oxygen from Durgapur city has come in Tughlakabad.

6 containers have come which are loaded with 120 ton oxygen.” Another train with supplies for Delhi reached with 85 MT liquid oxygen.

Liquid medical oxygen has many limitations like max speed at which it can be carried.

India is struggling with the second wave of the coronavirus infection.

Several hospitals in Delhi continue to grapple with shortage of oxygen.

