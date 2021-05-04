Priority to those who are yet to get 2nd dose of COVID vaccine: Mumbai Mayor

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar in a press conference on May 04 said that the priority has been given at 59 centres in the city for those who are yet to get their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine and to the frontline workers.

"For the third wave, it's essential to vaccinate more and more people.

I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for opening vaccination for people between 18-44 years of age.

People above 45 years are being vaccinated too.

Many are yet to get their 2nd dose.

They are being given priority at our 59 centres.

The frontline workers will also be prioritized," said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar.