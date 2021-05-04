Strong thunderstorm leaves 11 dead and over 100 injured in southern China

Eleven people were killed and 102 injured as an extreme thunderstorm hit southern China.
The footage filmed in Nantong City, Jiangsu Province, gusts of wind blew across the streets.
More than 3,000 residents were affected after trees fell onto houses and electricity poles were blown over.
Medical treatment is being organised by local authorities.
The video was filmed on April 30.
