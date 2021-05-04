Sir Keir Starmer accuses Boris Johnson of 'not being straight' over flat renovations

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks to LBC and accuses the Prime Minister of not "being straight" over flat renovations.It comes as a Survation poll carried out between April 23 and 29 for ITV's Good Morning Britain puts Labour 17 points behind the Conservatives in the upcoming Hartlepool by-election.
Sir Keir Starmer continues to criticise PM’s flat renovations
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called into question the Prime Minister's priorities as further details of Boris Johnson's..