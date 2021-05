Man sought in Everett vandalism spree

Everett police are attempting to identify a man who is suspected of committing numerous acts of vandalism in the city, including at a local church.

MATT: AND POLICE SAY ZIONBAPTIST MINISTRIES ISN’T THEONLY SPOT THAT WAS HIT.THEY RELEASED THIS SURVEILLANCEIMAGE OF THE MAN THEY’RE LOOKINGTO FIND.POLICE SAY HE’S WANTED INCONNECTION WITH THE INCIDENTHERE AND MAY BE RESPONSIBLE FORNUMEROUS OTHER ACTS OF VANDALISMIN THE CITY.HERE AT THE CHURCH ON BROADWAY,A 7-FOOT TALL CROSS WAS PULLEDOUT OF THE GROUND OUTSIDE THECHURCH AND THROWN INTO T