IPL 2021 suspended due to surge in COVID cases

The ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended owing to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases within the bio-bubble.

BCCI's vice-president Rajeev Shukla confirmed the development to ANI.

"IPL has been suspended, we will see whether we can reschedule it, it is not cancelled.

It is just suspended for now," he said.

The suspension was came after several IPL players tested COVID positive.