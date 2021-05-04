Spoilers! Amazon Alexa's opinion as 'Line of Duty' reveals true identity of H

Amazon's Alexa gave its opinion as BBC's hit show "Line of Duty" revealed the true identity of its elusive character H.

The smart speaker is heard saying: "Mother of God!

Is it really true that that blundering fool Buckells made mugs out of us all?" In the finale on May 2 Ian Buckells was revealed to be the bent copper that had been a mystery for several series.

This footage was filmed in Essex, UK, on May 3.