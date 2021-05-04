Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Spoilers! Amazon Alexa's opinion as 'Line of Duty' reveals true identity of H

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:19s 0 shares 2 views
Spoilers! Amazon Alexa's opinion as 'Line of Duty' reveals true identity of H
Spoilers! Amazon Alexa's opinion as 'Line of Duty' reveals true identity of H

Amazon's Alexa gave its opinion as BBC's hit show "Line of Duty" revealed the true identity of its elusive character H.

Amazon's Alexa gave its opinion as BBC's hit show "Line of Duty" revealed the true identity of its elusive character H.

The smart speaker is heard saying: "Mother of God!

Is it really true that that blundering fool Buckells made mugs out of us all?" In the finale on May 2 Ian Buckells was revealed to be the bent copper that had been a mystery for several series.

This footage was filmed in Essex, UK, on May 3.

Explore