Firefighters tackle blaze following explosion at house in Kent

Police are trying to establish if anyone is missing following an explosion at a house in Kent.Several people were believed to have been trapped and had to be freed by emergency services.Ambulance staff are assessing patients at the scene in Willesborough, Ashford.Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at the house, and members of the public have been urged to avoid the area and residents have been asked to keep their windows closed.