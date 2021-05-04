Funeral Today For NYPD Officer Tsakos

Family, friends and first responders will pay their final respects Tuesday to NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos, killed in the line of duty.
CBS2's John Dias reports from Greenlawn, Long Island.
Chopper 2 is overhead as the body of NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos is transported for Monday's viewing on Long Island.
"Everyone is just numb and out of words,"Â said Teddy Tsakos, brother of the fallen officer, onÂ a day when neighbors put up..
Dan Mannarino's bi-weekly one-on-one with NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea continued Wednesday, a day after an NYPD officer was killed..