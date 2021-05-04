Bihar govt imposes lockdown till May 15 amid rising Covid-19 cases

Bihar govt has announced lockdown in the state till May 15 in view of rising Covid cases.

CM Nitish Kumar took to twitter and announced the decision on Tuesday morning.

The chief minister declared lockdown after a meeting with cabinet colleagues and senior govt officials.

The state-wide lockdown will come into effect from Wednesday, May 5.

Decision comes in the backdrop of hospitals reporting shortage of medical oxygen, medicines, etc.

On Monday, Patna HC pulled up the state govt saying it lacked medical infrastructure.

Bihar reported 11,407 cases on Monday taking the number of active cases to 107,667.