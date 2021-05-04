Motorists begin dancing to pass time as traffic jam builds on expressway in China

Female motorists were spotted dancing on an expressway in southern China after a lengthy traffic jam.

A long traffic jam formed on the Suzhou section of Shanghai-Wuhan Expressway during the Labour Day holiday.

Four women got out of their cars and starting Latin dancing to pass the time.

It’s estimated that over 117 million visitors will travel during Labour Day, showing that residents potentially no longer fear COVID-19 as much.

The video was filmed on April 30 in Suzhou, Zhejiang province.