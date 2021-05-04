Skip to main content
Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Governor DeSantis signs order to end all local COVID-19 restrictions

Credit: ABC Action News
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order invalidating local emergency orders and COVID-19 restrictions.

Https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/state/governor-desantis-signs-order-to-end-all-local-covid-19-restrictions

