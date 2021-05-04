Heard such incidents during India's partition: JP Nadda on post-poll violence in Bengal

Speaking on the reports of post-poll violence in West Bengal, BJP president JP Nadda, who is on a visit to the state, on May 5 said the incidents which we saw after the results of Bengal elections shock us make us worried.

Adding on it, Nadda said the party is ready to fight democratically in Bengal.

"The incidents which we saw after the results of West Bengal Poll shock us and make us worried.

I had heard of such incidents during India's partition.

We had never seen such intolerance after the results of a poll, in independent India," Nadda told mediapersons.

"We're committed to fight this ideological battle and the activities of TMC which is full of intolerance.

We are ready to fight democratically.

I will go to South 24 Parganas now and visit the houses of those workers later whose lives ended a few hours after the results," he added.

BJP has claimed that elements in the TMC cadre have been brutally attacking its candidates and setting the BJP offices on fire in the state.