Bihar Health Minister appeals people to follow lockdown rules strictly

After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on May 5 announced lockdown till May 15, state Health Minister Mangal Pandey today appealed people with folded hand to follow the lockdown guidelines strictly.

"Today the lockdown has been implemented in Bihar.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has taken this decision after discussing with all concerned.

This was necessary for the state.

I request everyone to follow the rules of lockdown," Pandey said.