Sensex tumbles 465 points, pharma stocks drag

Key equity indices were on a downward swing on Tuesday as the fear of continuous rise in COVID cases and extended lockdowns in various states capped market sentiment.

Investors said the strong quarterly earnings season have been supportive but poor progress on the vaccination front dented market sentiments.

The BSE SandP Sensex closed 465 points or 0.95 per cent lower at 48,254 while the Nifty 50 tumbled by 138 points or 0.94 per cent to 14,497.

Except for Nifty PSU bank which jumped by 3.4 per cent, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the negative terrain.

Among stocks, Tata Consumer Products dipped by 4.3 per cent to Rs 648 per share and Reliance Industries lost by 2.1 per cent to wind up the day at Rs 1,918.