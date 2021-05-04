Asaduddin Owaisi condemns post-poll violence in WB

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

He said that the lives of people is a fundamental right and if any government is failing to protect that fundamental right then they are failing in their fundamental duty.

"Right to life is a fundamental right.

It should be the first duty of any govt to protect people's lives.

If they don't, they're failing in their fundamental duty.

We condemn failure of any govt, in any part of India, to protect lives", said Owaisi.