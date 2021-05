Covid talks: Jaishankar meets Biden aide Blinken in London, discusses vaccine

India's external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in London on May 3.

The two discussed the Covid-19 pandemic, and vaccine production, as India faces its worst wave of infections so far.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers' meeting.

India has been invited as a guest nation to the summit.

Watch the full video for more.