Mexico City: Overpass carrying metro train cars collapses on road | Oneindia News

At least 13 people were killed and 70 were hurt when an over-bridge ferrying Mexico City metro train cars collapsed in the middle of a road on Monday night.
Emergency medical crews and firefighters comb through wreckage looking for survivors after collapse of overpass in Mexico City.
At least 13 people have died after an overpass in Mexico City collapsed, sending a train plunging down and trapping cars underneath..