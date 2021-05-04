'Post-poll violence in Bengal reminiscent of Partition days': BJP chief JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda said post-poll violence in West Bengal reminiscent of Partition days.

Nadda exhorted party workers in the state to democratically fight the 'savagery’.

The BJP chief arrived at Kolkata airport on Tuesday on a two-day visit to Bengal.

“Post-poll violence in Bengal is reminiscent of the atrocities during Partition.

I am here to stand in solidarity with our activists who have faced attacks.

We are committed to democratically fight this ideological battle and TMC activities.

Will visit residences of BJP workers attacked in South 24 Parganas district,” he said.

BJP has claimed at least six of its workers & supporters were killed in violence.

Violence was allegedly unleashed by TMC following its victory in assembly polls.