It's not incompetence but lack of compassion by Modi govt: Owaisi on COVID

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Modi-led Central Government for not taking appropriate action amid the second wave of COVID-19.

He said, "Unfortunately, this is the consistent behaviour of the Modi government that they are clueless, they lack compassion, they have no direction, and they are not in control on how to control the second wave of COVID.

It is not incompetence but lack of compassion on behalf of Modi government that 300 tonnes of foreign emergency aid is lying at Delhi airport.

Why does it is taking 5 days to distribute those emergency aids to Delhi".