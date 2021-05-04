Captive Movie (2021) - William Kircher, Tori Kostic, Jolene Andersen

Captive Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Lily, a struggling teenager runs away from her abusive father and finds herself lost deep in the woods.

Terrified and alone, she’s relieved when she comes across a remote cabin and approaches the estate for help.

She’s met by Evan, a middle-aged man who eagerly invites her in, offering a safe place to stay.

Lily quickly feels something is off about Evan and expresses her wish to leave.

Evan snaps from his kind demeanor and becomes enraged, dragging her to the basement and locking the door behind him.

Soon, Lily realizes Evan is delusional and believes she is his long, lost daughter, and she’ll have to play the part to survive.

Starring: William Kircher, Tori Kostic, Jolene Andersen Directed by: Savvas Christou Release Date: 5/7/21