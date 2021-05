The War Below Movie - Sam Hazeldine, Tom Goodman-Hill, Kris Hitchen

The War Below Movie Trailer HD (2021) - Plot Synopsis: During World War I, a group of British miners are recruited to tunnel underneath no man's land and set bombs from below the German front in hopes of breaking the deadly stalemate of the Battle of Messines.

Director: J.P.

Watts Writers: J.P.

Watts, Thomas Woods Stars: Sam Hazeldine, Tom Goodman-Hill, Kris Hitchen