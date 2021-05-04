S&P 500 Movers: FANG, IT

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Gartner topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 18.0%.

Year to date, Gartner registers a 45.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Diamondback Energy, trading down 5.9%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Is showing a gain of 63.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Catalent, trading down 5.6%, and Sealed Air, trading up 5.3% on the day.