Corn prices increase to 8-year highs

WEEK.THE PRICE OF CORN ISPOPPING!CORN PRICES ARE UP MORETHAN 30-PERCENT.THAT’S THE HIGHEST THEY’VEBEEN IN NEARLY EIGHT YEARS.IT MEANS YOU MAY SOON HAVETO FORK OVER MORE MONEY TO MAKESOME OF YOUR FAVORITE CORN-BASEDDISHES:LIKE TORTILLAS -CORN SALAD -CORNBREAD -AND OTHER PRODUCTS.RETAILERS ARE EXPECTED TOABSORB THE INITIAL INCREASE --BUT CONSUMERS MAY NOTICE THE