Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, May 9, 2021

Corn prices increase to 8-year highs

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:22s 0 shares 3 views
Corn prices increase to 8-year highs
Corn prices increase to 8-year highs

Corn prices are up more than 30%.

That's the highest they've been in nearly 8 years.

WEEK.THE PRICE OF CORN ISPOPPING!CORN PRICES ARE UP MORETHAN 30-PERCENT.THAT’S THE HIGHEST THEY’VEBEEN IN NEARLY EIGHT YEARS.IT MEANS YOU MAY SOON HAVETO FORK OVER MORE MONEY TO MAKESOME OF YOUR FAVORITE CORN-BASEDDISHES:LIKE TORTILLAS -CORN SALAD -CORNBREAD -AND OTHER PRODUCTS.RETAILERS ARE EXPECTED TOABSORB THE INITIAL INCREASE --BUT CONSUMERS MAY NOTICE THE

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

More coverage