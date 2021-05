Meet My Mom: 2021: Karen Keeney

13 Action News viewer Megan shared her photo of her mom Karen as we help celebrate local moms in 2021 for Mother's Day.

AND ONE THIRD OF THEGRADUATES ARE HISPANIC.MOTHERS DAY IS THISSUNDAY..AND WE WANT TO SHOW OFFYOUR MOMS!THIS IS KAREN(KEY-KNEE)KEENEY.HER DAUGHTER MEGAN TELLSUS - SHE IS A RETIRED JUNIORHIGH TEACHER AND HAS MASTERS INENGLISH.KAREN LOVES TO GO ONTRIPS TO SEDONA AND ENJOYSMAKING FAMILY BREAKFASTS.MEGAN SAYS - HER MOM ONCECLEANED A TURKEY ON THANKSGIVINGWITH BAB-O...SO NOW THE FAMILY JOKEIS..."WHAT DOES THE TURKEY SAY?AND INSTEAD OF GOBBLEGOBBLE - THEY SAY BAB-O BAB-O.IF YOU WANT US TOHIGHLIGHT YOUR MOM..EMAIL US A PICTURE..

AND AFEW SENTENCES ABOUT HER..

TOMOMS AT KTNV DOT COM.WE’LL SHOW SOME OF THEPICTURES ON AIR, AND ON K-T-N-V