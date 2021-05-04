Man accused of changing DeSantis voting info in court

Anthony Guevara the man accused of hacking into Governor DeSantis voter information and changing will be court today and tomorrow for his trial.
Fox 4 is following and will update you with the latest information as we receive it.
Anthony Guevara the man accused of hacking into Governor DeSantis voter information and changing will be court today and tomorrow for his trial.
Fox 4 is following and will update you with the latest information as we receive it.
The next few days as our windswill be a little more out of thesoutheast.
OvernightTHE MAN ACCUSED OF CHANGINGGOVERNOR RON DESANTIS’ VOTINGINFORMATION WILL BE IN COURTTHIS MORNING.ANTHONY GUEVARA HAS A COURTHEARING IN A LITTLE LESS THAN ANHOUR..
AT 9AM..
IN NAPLES...HE’S CHARGED WITH PROPER