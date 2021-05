Manish Sisodia visits Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital to inspect installation of oxygen plant

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital on May 04 where an oxygen plant is being installed.

Deputy CM thanked French government for the oxygen plant.

"We are thankful to France that they have sent us an oxygen plant which is being installed here.

This will be functional by tomorrow," Sisodia told ANI.