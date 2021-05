CM Shivraj chairs meeting with core group over COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired meeting with core group on May 04.

The meeting was held over COVID-19 situation in the state.

Under Sambal Yojana, amount of Rs 379 crore was transferred to account of 16,844 people in unorganized sector.

Madhya Pradesh, on May 03 reported 12,062 new COVID-19 cases, 13,408 recoveries, and 93 deaths.