This lazy pooch insists on being carried by dog walker during long journeys

Brianne films as Stanley sits on her shoulders during a walk.

This lazy dog named Stanley insists on being carried by his walker during long journeys in Nova Scotia, Canada.

She told Newsflare: "Stanley is one of the dogs I walk every week.

Most of the time he likes to run through the trees with his friends.

"Stanley always likes to be carried, but this was a totally new one for us.

He was crawling around toward my back.

"I tried to put him down and he held on for dear life.

He managed to get onto my back and hold onto my shoulders with his paws.

He likes the view from up there!" This footage was filmed in November 2020.