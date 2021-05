Open for Business: Celebrating Star Wars Day at Stage Nine Entertainment

SAID WEDNESDAY, BUT IT ISTUESDAY AND IS WINDY OUT THERESO JUST BE PREPARED.

WELL ITIS A CHANCE TO SAY MAY THE 4THBE WITH YOU.

YES TODAY STARSCI-FI MOVIE THAT RESONATED SODEEPLY THAT THE CHARACTERSPHILOSOPHY AND TECHNOLOGY HAVEBECOME INGRAINED IN OURLANGUAGE AND OUR CULTURE ANDNO ONE KNOWS THE WAYS OF THEFORCE.LIKE.THIS GUY.GARY ONE OBI WAN KENOBI JARJAR BINKS.YES, HE JOINS US LIVE FROMSTAGE TONIGHT AND IT AIN'T ITON THE ALL-SEC AROUND WATERFOREVER ALL THINGS STAR WARSARE SCARED ME A LITTLE BIT.I'M NOT THEOKAY LOOK AT THAT WAS ANAMAZING INTRO COW OK, SO THISOF COURSE DARTH VADER THIS OFA JET I WHAT ELSE DO WE HAVEWE'VE GOT SO MANY THINGSYOU'VE GOT THIS GUY, TROY TROYARE MAY THE 4TH BE WITH MAYTHE 4TH BE WITH YOU THAT'S WHYWE'RE HERE AND TROY AND YOUKNOW IF ANYONE IS GOING TO DOIT RIGHT, IT'S GOING TO BECARLSON HERE WITH STAGE 9OKAY, SO LET'S START WITHRIGHT HERE COULD WANT TO COMEIN AND CHECK THINGS OUT THEYCAN DO THIS AND YOU'VE GOTEVERYTHING FOR YOU HAVE GOTMANDALORIAN THE CHILD.WE LOVE THIS NEW LINE OFTIKI.

MUGS YES, YOU KNOW YOUCOULD YOU COULD HAVE YOU KNOWTO FLOAT IN YOUR JOB OF PUTYOUR YOU TO FLOAT IN THERE ALITTLE SHOT OF PETRO KNEWEXACTLY SPICING UP COOKING ANDWHAT COOKIES SO THIS IS JUSTOTHER ONE BECAUSE THERE'S SOMUCH TO LOOK AT HERE ON MAYTHE 4TH BE WITH YOU OK SO NOWWE'RE GOING TO GO AROUND THECORNER HERE AND CHECK OUT THISAND THIS REALLY NEED STUFFBECAUSE THIS YEAR EVERYTHINGHAS BEEN HANDMADE IS THATRIGHT YES, SERVING HERE, YOUKNOW THE FANS ARE THE MOSTINGENIOUS.WHEN THEY LOVE AND THEYLOVE STAR WARS SO EVERYTHINGHERE IS HANDMADE BY FANS SONICE THAT WE'VE BEENCOLLECTING NEEDING SOMEONEMADE THEIR OWN, YOU KNOW VANSSHOES, GET YOUR TISSUES HERE.THIS HIM A LITTLE YOGA COP WELOVE THIS STUFF.AND I'M GOING TO I'M GOINGTO ROLL OUT.

YEAH I WAS GOINGSAY WE NEED WE NEED OUR TO GETTO SOMEWHERE THIS IS MADE BY AMADE THIS ONE SO FANS ARE THEMOST INGENIOUS ON TAPE.

ALLTOLD YOU TO LOOK AT THAT ANDALSO THE HEADS, I MEAN THIS ISUNBELIEVABLE I MEAN THE WHOLEHOW HAD WE BETTER TO FOR ABOUT5 YEARS 5 YEARS HE'S OUR TRUSTENJOYED RIGHT THERE AND IF YOUGET CLOSE ENOUGH THAT IT WILLBE A CLOSER TO YOU CAN HEARHIM.

THE ACTUALLY MAKES NOISESTOO WHICH IS COOL.

OKAY WE'RENOT DONE YET BECAUSE WE HAVEARE ALSO THERE'S AN ARTDISPLAY SO ALL OF STAR WARSFANS FIRST OFF OF AGAIN, YOUKNOW MAY THE 4TH BE WITH YOU.GEORGE GOT EVERYTHING FOR YOUINCLUDING UNBELIEVABLE ART INTHIS ONE MAN DEBUTED ON MAYTHE 4TH THIS IS THE BRAND-NEWPIECE HERE OKAY I THOMASKINCAID HERE BUT ON THE CHILD.AND A LOWER AND WE LOVE THEART AND IF YOU COME DOWN CHECKOUT EVERYTHING OR YOU CAN GOTUESDAYS 9 DOT COM IF YOU PUTA 4TH COME IN 20% OFFEVERYTHING STAR WARS TODAY.THANK YOU NOTEOH YES I PUT THIS ONE BACKSO I'M KIND OF A MIX NO HAN SOSOMETHING HAD TO GO WITH ALITTLE DARKER DIRECTION ASWELL TOO.LET ME SEE IF MY SABERWORKS THERE.

LUKE SKYWALKERLUKE SKYWALKER I GOT TO SAYWE'RE GOING TO I MAY THE 4THBE WITH YOU MOM TO ALL.TO YOU CAN SEESOUNDS LIKE ALL RIGHTTHANKS SO ALL RIGHT THAT'S